Helen Ponthier, 93, Mansura

Helen Ponthier, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Center of Mansura. She was a member of the Cattleman Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Ladies Altar Society, and the Senior Friends Association. She was also president of the American Legion Auxiliary, and she also volunteered at the Avoyelles Hospital of Marksville and the VA Medical Center.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lola Ponthier Dauzat of Brouillette; sons, Thomas Ponthier of New Orleans and Gary Ponthier of Mansura; sister, Ruth Juneau. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sammy Ponthier; son, Eugene Ponthier; parents, Webers and Lola Normand; grandson, Todd Dauzat; sisters, Della Guillot, Louella Guidry, and Irene Dupuis; brothers, Alton Normand, Daniel Normand, Richard Normand, and Robert Normand.

Per the families request, services will be held in private.