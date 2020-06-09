Henry Firmin, 53, Big Bend

Funeral Mass for Henry Anthony Firmin of Big Bend will begin at 10:00am on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Rexmere. Burial will be held St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Henry Firmin, age 53, passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Michelle Dubroc Firmin of Big Bend; his son by guardianship, Travis W. Guillot; his mother, Caron L. Firmin; sisters, Connie F. Giovanetti (Richard, Jr.) and Sandra F. Price (Jason); brother, Ronald A. Firmin (Kim); sisters-in-law, Brenda Laborde (Mark) and Lisa Dubroc. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Alex Firmin; and sister, Becky F. Carter. He was the grandson of the late Alexander Firmin and Elma Dufour Firmin and of John Robert Lingo and Mercedes Cox Lingo.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 and will until time of funeral mass on Friday at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church Hall of Bordelonville.