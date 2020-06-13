Henry Frazier, Jr., a

Graveside service forge 74, of Bunkie were Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM in Salem Cemetery officiated by Pastor Greg Jackson, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Bunkie. Visitation was 10:00 AM Saturday morning at Salem Baptist Church.

Henry passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born in Bunkie to the late Henry and Maude Curtis Frazier, Sr. Henry was baptized at an early age at St. Paul Baptist Church and later united with Christian Baptist Church. He rededicated his life to Christ and became a member of Salem Baptist Church. Henry attended Carver High School and was well known in the community as a man who respected and had a kind spirit for everyone. He worked many years at Bunkie Coca Cola Company and retired from Westside Habilitation Center.

He leaves his love and cherishable memories to his devoted and loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Scott Frazier, son, Devin LeMan Frazier (Rose) and daughter. Tonya Rochelle Frazier, granddaughter Delecia Marie Frazier all of Bunkie; brothers, Dewey (Clinton) and Clarence Frazier both of Alexandria; extended family members, Mother-in-law, Annie Lee Scott, Sisters-in-law, Carliss, Debra, Janet and Margie. Special family, Marques, Kemisha and Breeauna Vallien and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve were; Kevin Ambres, Ross Bowie, William Shea Frazier, Todd Frazier, Marques Vallien and Marcus Vallien.