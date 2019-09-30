Funeral services for Henry “MOOKIE” Gauthier will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Father Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will follow in the church Mausoleum.

Henry Gauthier “Mookie”, 70, a resident of Mansura, formerly of Big Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Missy Gauthier of Moreauville and Jason Gauthier of Borodino; brother, Emmett Paul Gauthier of Humble, TX.

He Is also survived by his two grandchildren, Garrett and Heidi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Gauthier and mother Jacqueline Mayeux Gauthier Jones; siblings Cleta Lemoine and Sidney Gauthier.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486