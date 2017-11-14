Henry Joseph Cooper, Sr., age 84, of Bordelonville

Henry Joseph Cooper, Sr.

BORDELONVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Henry Joseph Cooper, Sr. at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017, at St. Peter Catholic Church with Rev. Ramji Shoury officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held in the church hall beginning at 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

Henry Joseph Cooper, Sr., 84, of Bordelonville, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017, peacefully at his residence with his wife by his side. Henry was born in Big Bend on October 5, 1933. He worked as a commercial fisherman for all of his life in Venice. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved back to Bordelonville, where he enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Able and Winnie Cooper; one son, Gordon J. Cooper; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Gaubert.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Mae Couvillion Cooper; three sons, Gregory Gaubert, Henry (Eva) Cooper, Jr. , and Gerald (Kimberly) Cooper; two daughters, Patricia (Marion) Edwards and Anita (Duey) Pelas; one brother Acy Cooper; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.