Henry Lee Pate, 60 of Lettsworth

Henry Lee Pate, a native of Pineville and resident of Lettsworth passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Avoyelle Hospital at the age of 60. Visiting Saturday December 7, 2019 at 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at First Pentecostal Church of Simmesport, 304 North Live Oak Street, Simmesport, La conducted by Pastor Mark Patterson. Interment Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 12:30pm at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, La. He is survived by wife Mona Lisa Pate, daughter April Pugh, two sons Henry (Michelle) Pugh and Kendrick (Dominique) Pugh, brother Matthew (Ora) Jacobs, half-brother David Williams and wife, grandchildren. aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.