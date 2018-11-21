Hilary Paul Johnson, age 92, of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hilary Paul Johnson was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial followed with military honors at Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Mr. Johnson, age 92 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by a son, David Johnson; his parents, Joseph and Freda Ducote Johnson; his brother, Cecil Johnson; and his sister, Odessa Ebert.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Marie Firmin Johnson of Bunkie; his children, Darlene Johnson of Mansura, Kathryn Johnson of Mansura and Johnny Paul Johnson of Evergreen; his grandchildren, Ray Scroggs, Tiffany Francois, Joseph Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Katherine J. Kowalski, Timothy Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers included: Timothy Johnson, Gareth Scroggs, Casey Francois, Ray Scroggs, William Ducote and Russell Kowalski.