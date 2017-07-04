Hilda Mary Dauzat, age 89, of Fifth Ward

Hilda Mary Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Mrs. Hilda Mary Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Fr. Kurian Zachariah officiating assisted by Deacon Ted Moulard. Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, from 8 a.m. until shortly before the time of services. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 89, of Fifth Ward, transitioned to the Father on July 3, 2017 at The Oaks Care Center in Pineville. She was born on September 1, 1927

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lany Dauzat; sister, Odette Johnson; and parents, Alcide and Corine Lachney.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ellen M. (Ali, M.D.) Surek and Glenda A. Yeske; sister, Elaine Dauzat; five grandchildren, Reginald Dauzat, Gregory Dauzat, Steve Juneau, Jr., Lana Smith and Shayna Juneau; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.