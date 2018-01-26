Hilman Porterie, age 71, of Houston, Texas

Hilman Porterie

HOUSTON, TEXAS- Funeral services for Hilman Porterie were held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Internment followed at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas with Rev. Lawrence Porterie officiating.

Deacon Porterie, age 71, was born August 1946 to the late Lawerence and Madola Porterie in Marksville and passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

He was baptized at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Clifton Jones and became a member of Greater Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Chruch for over 40 years. His rolls at the church included Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of Deacon Board and Finance Room, President of the Male Chorus and member of Board of Trustee. He was employed with Coca Cola In Bottling Company for 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Stella Porterie; and his parents, Lawerance Porterie, Sr. and Madolia Porterie.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Brenda Gail Porterie of Houston, Texas; four sons, Danny Porterie of Houston, Texas, Hilman Porterie, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Phillip Porterie of Houston, Texas and Joshua Porterie of Houston, Texas; daughters-in-law, Rochelle Renee Porterie of Houston, Texas and Melanie Porterie of Houston, Texas; eleven granchildren, Tracy Elston of Houston, Texas, Crystal Elston of Houston, Texas, Bianca Porterie of Houston, Texas, Daniel Jerard Porterie of Houston, Texas, Hilman Porterie, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Holden Porterie of Houston, Texas, Hunter Porterie of Houston, Texas, Hailie Porterie of Houston, Texas, Damien Porterie of Houston, Texas, Dawon Porterie of Houston, Texas and Laprea Porterie, Jr. of Houston, Texas; three brothers and four sisters, Rev. Lawrence Porterie, Jr. of Marksville, Larry Porterie of Houston, Texas, Kenneth Porterie of Houston, Texas, Verdia Stewart of Houston, Texas, Joyce Prier of Marksville, Ina Jacob of Houston, Texas and Burnetta Jacob of Houston, Texas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Javelle Jacob, Lance Williams, Larry Porterie, Jr., Shaquell Aneqwe, Joseph Jacob and Hayden Jacob, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Danny Porterie, Phillip Porterie, Tracy M. Elston, Jr., Hilman J. Porterie, Hunter Porterie, Damion Porterie, Hilman Porterie, Jr., Joshua John Porterie, Daniel J. Porterie, Holden Porterie, and Dawon Porterie.