Holly Arnouville Franks age 42 of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Holly Arnouville Franks of Cottonport will begin at 10:00am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officaiting. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Cemetery in Cottonport.

Holly Franks, age 42, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Steven Franks, Jr. of Cottonport; daughter, Karlie Marie Franks (Garett Pepiton) of Cottonport; son, Shawn Wesley Franks (Taylor Whitmore) of Cottonport; parents, Paul, Jr. & Donna Desselle Arnouville of Bordelonville; sister, Shontel Arnouville (Bradley) Bordelon of Denham Springs; grandchildren: Owen Lucas Franks, John Paul Franks, and Allison Grace Pepiton all of Cottonport; father-in-law, Steven Franks, Sr. and mother-in-law, Linda Francois. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Vallery & Doris Desselle; paternal grandparents, Paul, Sr. & Audrey Arnouville.

Visitation will begin at 12:00pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport and continue all night until the time of the service at 10:00am on Monday, January 13, 2020. Rosary prayer service will begin at 4pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.