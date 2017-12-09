Huey Joseph Manuel, age 85, of Belledeau

Huey Joseph Manuel

BELLEDEAU– A Funeral Mass for Huey Joseph Manuel will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Manuel family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary in honor of Mr. Manuel will be recited on Monday evening at 5 p.m.

Mr. Manuel, age 85 of Belledeau passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 2:47 a.m. Mr. Manuel was a retired automotive mechanic and a proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War.

Huey will now be joined in Heaven by his wife, Bernadine Lemoine Manuel; parents, Ideo and Celine Williber Manuel; sisters, Marie Coleman and Della DeGrow; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Manuel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Filbert (Tammy) Manuel of Hessmer, Jonathan (Shannon) Manuel of Hessmer, Mandy Manuel of Longview, Texas and Gwenda Manuel of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.