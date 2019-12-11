Ily Tassin age 92 of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Ily Tassin of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will be held at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum.

Ily Tassin, age 92, passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook a big Sunday meal for her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Sandra Swindler of Duson, Donald Tassin and Ronald Tassin both of Mansura; grandchildren, Shannon Laborde, Tara Pesnell, Lindsey Gagnard, Clay Swindler, Brandy Tassin, Brooke Bordelon, and Tate Tassin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Tassin; parents, Joseph and Mable Yennie; brother, Henry Yennie; sisters, Bernice Gauthier and Josette Guillory.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

The family would like to thank the staff of Riviere de Soleil and of All Saints Hospice for the care and compassion given to her. We were blessed to have her in our lives for so long.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.