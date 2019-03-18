Irma Couvillion Thibodeaux, native of Moreauville

Irma Couvillion Thibodeaux passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was predeceased by her husband, Whitney Joseph Thibodeaux; her parents Dewey Couvillion and Elizabeth Lemoine Couvillion; her brother Neil Couvillion.

She leaves behind her children, Michael Thibodeaux (Cindy); David Thibodeaux (Kathy); Ann Lintinger Tastet (Emile deceased, Roy deceased); Elizabeth Robertson (Michael); Al Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Emile J. Lintinger IV, Christine Higdon (David); Melinda Jeffress (Jonathan); Kassie Thibodeaux; Candice McDaniel (Chad); Jonathan Robertson (Aimee); Michael Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Reese, Madison, Jonathan, Ethan, Morgan, Callan, Julia; a brother Lonnie Couvillion (Jean); sister-in-law Peggy Couvillion and many nieces and nephews.

Irma was born in Moreauville, Louisiana. Her family moved to New Orleans when she was at a young age. She attended St. Henry's Elementary School and St. Stephen's High School where she graduated in 1952. In 1992, she retired from the New Orleans School Board where she was a dietitian. She continued her love for children by working in the after-school program at St. Cletus School. All the young children adored her. Irma always had a smile and would do anything for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving, caring person and touched the hearts of many people. Her family will always remember her wit and charisma. She will be missed by so many.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME in Algiers, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA. Visitation for family begins at 8:30 a.m. and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. and interment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park