Irvin P. Juneau, age 77, of Cottonport

Irvin P. Juneau

COTTONPORT - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Irvin P. Juneau on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12 noon at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. Derek Ducote officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery #2 under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 12 noon.

Mr. Juneau, age 77, of Cottonport passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on October 26, 1940, he was a retired bookkeeper.

He was preceded in death by his son, Carey Juneau; his parents, Sims and Yvonne Juneau; and his brother, Sims Juneau, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn M. Juneau of Cottonport; four sons, Kevin (Amanda) Juneau of Denham Springs, Kent (Faye) Juneau of Mansura, Clay (Amy) Juneau of Sunset and Chad (Amy) Juneau of Alexandria; one stepdaughter, Monica (Ken) Friedman of Denham Springs; one step-son, Blake Gremillion of Cottonport; one sister, Erline Roy of Marksville; one brother, Sherwin (Cynthia) Juneau of Marksville; 15 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Kevin Juneau, Landon Juneau, Kent Juneau, Clay Juneau, Chad Juneau and Blake Gremillion.