Irving Fontenot, 80, Bunkie

Graveside services for Irving Fontenot will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Pythian Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Fontenot, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

He retired from Voelker Implement John Deere after 42 years of service as parts manager.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Earnestine Troha Fontenot; a son Allen Stacey Fontenot; a grandson Allen Stacey Fontenot, Jr.; a granddaughter, Bailey Victoria Prejean; his parents, Felecian and Mary Fontenot; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Judy Turner Fontenot of Bunkie; his children, Jeffrey Scott Fontenot (Shana) of Bunkie and Rhonda Fontenot Prejean (P.J.) of Bunkie; his step-children, Gerard Moreau, Angela Cullen and Lisa Moreau; sister, Audrey Ardoin of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Miranna Prejean, Zane Prejean, Scotty Fontenot and Bliss Fontenot, 7 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.