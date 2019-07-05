Funeral services for Ivan Cruz Avecilla will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ivan Cruz Avecilla, age 32, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Leonard Neyland.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amber Neyland of Marksville; one son, John-Cruz Avecilla and one daughter, Alina Kate Avecilla, both of Marksville; mother-in-law, Linda Neyland of Marksville; mother, Josefina Cruz-Lopez of Mexico City, Mexico; one brother, Christian Ricardo Avecilla Cruz and one sister, Brenda Yunuet Avecilla Cruz, both of Mexico City, Mexico.

Ivan was employed offshore for 7 years, however he enjoyed his time home being able to spend time with his dearly loved wife and children. He was an avid football fan who especially enjoyed watching LSU and the Saints play. He leaves behind many great memories in the minds of those who knew him because he was always the life of the party.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Neyland, Shane Lea, Ryan Bordelon, Travis Simpson, T.J. Boatwright, Glenn Goody, Jonathan Augustine, Carlos Portillo, Ricardo Zurita, Justin Smith and Brandon Bordelon.