Ivory Anderson Lyles, age 80, of Simmesport

Ivory Lyles

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Ivory Anderson Lyles of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will be at True Vine Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamburg.

Ivory Mae Anderson Lyles, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by three daughters, Geraldine Anderson, Linda Brown Anderson and Barbara Anderson Lanehart; one son, Jeffery Anderson; first husband, Robert Anderson, Jr.; second husband, Mack Lyles; parents, Paul and Matlean Clark Joseph; and brothers, Leroy Joseph, Sr. and Clarence Joseph.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Joyce Anderson of Killeen, Texas, Paula Anderson (Ronald) Rowe of Simmesport, and Emma (Patrick) Johnson of Baton Rouge; sons, Robert (Margery) Anderson, III of Simmesport, Terry (Shirley) Anderson of Simmesport, and Kenneth Anderson of Simmesport; siblings, Eddie Joseph of Jackson, Mississippi, Theodore Joseph of Jackson, Mississippi, Floyd (Annie) Joseph of Simmesport, Donald (Peggy) Joseph of Port Arthur, Texas, Eleanor Gordon of Omaha, Nebraska, Vera Riley of Simmesport, Patricia Stevenson of Lafayette, Ethel Mae (Vincent) Allen of Port Arthur, Texas, Henrietta Joseph of Omaha, Nebraska, and Camille (Jerry) Dunbar of Baton Rouge; sisters-in-law, Lucille Joseph of Simmesport, Martha Lee of Simmesport, Mary (Alvin) Allen of Baton Rouge, and Barbara Joseph of Opelousas; one aunt, Alnetta Clark Jones; one uncle, Curtis (Agnes) Clark; and Godchildren, Lee Earl (Marie) Turner of Lake Charles, ShaMichael Evans of Slidell, and Jelissa Jones of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.