Jack Howard, 94, Morrow

Funeral services for Jack Howard will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Morrow Baptist Church with Rev. Davy Kelone officiating. Burial will follow, with military honors, in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Howard, age 94 of Morrow, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid City.

He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was also a member of the Morrow Baptist Church for many many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ardean Mose Howard; son, Bobby Howard; a grandson, Gregory Shawn Howard; his parents, Jesse Walter and Mattie Strickland Howard; his brothers, Jesse, Bobby, Otis, and Roy Howard; two sisters, Beatrice Vannoy and Ruby Chauvin.

Survivors include his daughters, Lyn Deville and husband Mickey of Denham Springs and Marybeth Fisher and husband Ken of Kirkwood, PA; his foster son, Jesse Babb and wife Debbie of Baton Rouge; daughter-in-law, Juanita Howard; a sister, Mildred Bison and husband Charles of Shreveport; his grandchildren, David Deville, Stephanie Wilson, Melissa Portier, Michael Howard, Bobby Howard, Brad Howard, Mark Howard, Joshua Howard, Jackie Camack, Kayla Harrison and Natasha Williams; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon on Friday at the Morrow Baptist Church.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a reception following services.

