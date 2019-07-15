Jack Johnson, age 77, of Fifth Ward

Funeral services for Mr. Jack Johnson will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. Johnson, age 77, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Johnson and Susie Broussard Johnson Piazza; one daughter, Linda Mendoza; one brother, William “Tot” Johnson and one sister, Julie Mezzocapo. Jack served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Calvin “T-Cal” Johnson from Fifth Ward; three daughters, Debra Lajaunie (Kenneth), Jacqueline Johnson and fiancé Robert Turnage, Brittany Curtis (Gabriel), all of Fifth Ward; one sister, Grace Dunn of Marksville; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren with two on the way. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Gabriel Curtis, Robert Dewayne Turnage, Cameron Mendoza, George Hackney, Joshua Mendoza, Wes Watson, Codi Descant and Kenneth Lajaunie. Honorary pallbearer will be Chancey Johnson.