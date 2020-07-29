Jackie Frost, 75, Center Point

Mrs. Frost, 75, of Center Point, formerly of Benton, Arkansas, passed from this life, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

During her working career she was a caregiver at a developmental School. Mrs. Frost loved to read, play cards and talk politics. She was a true social butterfly, never meeting a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Childress; parents, Jack and Hellen Branch Cunningham; sister, Carolyn Cunningham.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Johnny Childress (Linda Turley) daughter, Tammy Childress Ward (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristi, Amanda, Hannah, Bree-Anna, Kayla, Jessica and Ashley; twenty-four great grandchildren.

The family has designated memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.