Jackie Lemoine Rachal, age 85, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bunkie General Hospital. She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and the St. Anthony Altar Society. Jackie had been employed by the Cleco power plant in Bunkie, Wright Insurance Agency and then became the long-time legal secretary for John Ab Boatner and R.H. "Skipper" Luke at the Boatner - Luke Law Firm and Bunkie Bank. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reba Brister Lemoine and Avit Lemoine, Jr.; her sister, Mary Jewel Lutz and her brother, Edward F. Halley.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Robert "Bobby" Rachal of Bunkie; her two daughters, Georgia Rachal and husband, Byron Dupuy, of Bunkie and Becky Rachal of Turkey Creek; her two sons, Robert Wayne Rachal and wife, Shirley, of Grand Cane, LA and James "Jimmy" Rachal and wife, Pam, of St. Landry; her seven grandchildren, Chris Rachal, Kelly Rachal, Erin Rachal, Jonathan Rachal, Bryan Caldwell, Robert Blood, Leigh Peters, Justin James and Dana Gauthier and eleven great grandchildren.

Services for Jackie Lemoine Rachal will be announced when they are finalized.