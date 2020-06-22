Funeral services for Jacqueline Anne Lutz will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Housely officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Ms. Lutz, age 62, of Alexandria, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired Registered Nurse ICU and Pediatric Supervisor at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jewel Lemoine Lutz and her father, Aldridge "Shang" Lutz.

She is survived by her three sisters, Laura Lutz Roy and husband, Todd, of Pleasanton, CA, Melanie Lutz Turner and husband, Dwight, of Dubai United Arab Emirates and Connie Lutz of Bunkie and her nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.She is also survived by her extended family, Philip Mayeaux, Marie Mayeaux, Rhonda Golman, Carol Colwell and Cindy Colwell all of Alexandria.