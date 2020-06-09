Jacqueline Bordelon, 75, Plaucheville

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jacqueline Lagrange Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with Father Walter Ajaero officiating. Interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Goudeau.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 75, of Plaucheville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Amentha Noel Lagrange; husband, David J. Bordelon; two brothers, Gene Autry Lagrange and Leland Ray Lagrange.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Judy Barber (Bo) of Kenner; three sisters, Etta Pearl Lagrange Blank of Plaucheville, Velma Rose Lagrange of Marksville, Paula Lagrange Storey of Hawkinsville, Georgia; one grandson, Jerry T. Bordelon (Stephanie) of Kenner; two great granddaughters, Callie Claire Bordelon, Briella Kay Bordelon and numerous nieces and nephews.