Jada Da’Lyn Cook of Marksville, Louisiana was born on May 29, 2000 at Woman’s Hospital At River Oaks in Flowood, Mississippi to Paul R. Cook and Delphine M. Whittington. Our beloved Jada departed this world on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Jada was a sweet and reserved young woman who lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. Jada loved to spend time with her family and friends. She loved fashion, shopping, movies, music and fishing. But more than anything she loved her precious baby boy Derrick Kyle, III. Jada attended Avoyelles Public Charter School until Junior High. Jada attended high school at Marksville High School where she graduated with the Class of 2018. Jada was loved by all who knew her. Jada was a beautiful young woman who had the biggest and brightest smile that would just melt your heart. Jada was loved beyond measure and will be truly and deeply missed by her family and friends.

Jada was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Mary Frances Simms and Frank Harvey Cook; her uncle Melvin Oshay Walton, Sr. and the father of her son Derrick Kyle, Jr.

Those left to cherish her precious memory are her son, Derrick Kyle, III; father, Paul Cook of Ludlow, MS and her mother, Delphine Whittington of Marksville, LA; sister Janea Cook and nephew Jaxon Pantallion of Marksville, LA; grandparents, Foris Jacobs, Jr. and Gertrude Whittington Jacobs of Marksville, LA; uncles, Stephen Whittington (Amanda) of Bonaire, GA, uncle and godfather Anzell Jones of Marksville, LA; aunts Jeralyn Jacobs-Young (Trent) of Marksville, LA, Kelly Whittington Berry (Brandon) of Alexandria, LA and Tamika Hughes of Ludlow, MS and godmother, Earline Nichole Jacobs of Alexandria, LA.

Jada also leaves to cherish her memory, her many loving cousins who loved her like a sister. And, a host of loving relatives, friends and classmates.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are: Stephan Whittington, Jr., Arndrell Young, Benjamin Young, Jacob Young, Braelyn Berry, Branson Berry, Tyrese Walton and Tyler Walton. Funeral Services arrangements were under the direction of St. Edwards Funeral Home located at 808 NW Main Street Bunkie Louisiana on Saturday June 27th at Starlight BC. Rev. Van Jones Sr. was the officiating minister...