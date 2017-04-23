James Ellis Marchand, Jr., age 65, of Cottonport

James Ellis Marchand, Jr.

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for James Ellis Marchand, Jr. of Cottonport will take place at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 to TBD . Burial will commence at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

James Marchand, age 65, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Bunkie General Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1951.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Brochard Marchand, Sr.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Marchand of Cottonport; his son, Timothy (fiancé, Jessica Lynn Wimberley) of Carencro; sister, Lisa (Scott) Dunn of Richardson, Texas; brothers, John (Terrie) Marchand of Magnolia, Texas and Dale (Sandra) Marchand Of Marrero.