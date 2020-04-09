A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery in Rexmere on April 13th. Due to COVID–19 restrictions, participation is limited to 10 family members. Other guests are asked to remain in their vehicles. The family regrets not being able to invite the friends and extended family to a public visitation and service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

James "Jay" Huey Clark, 83, born in Hamburg, LA on October 11, 1936 was called to his eternal resting place on April 8, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Will (Anita) Clark of Walker; grandson, Jeremy (Trish) Clark of Moreauville; granddaughters, Hailey and Elise Clark of Walker; great-grandchildren, Addison Clark, Joel Rico, and Ivy Rose Clark; sisters, Maggie Bordelon, Loraine Adams, and Ernestine Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daisy Clark; wife, Della Lemoine Clark; daughter, Eileen Clark; brother, Gene Clark; and sisters, Delores Rachael, Linda Polkey, and Brenda Ortego.

Jay, a lifelong resident of Big Bend, was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening, He enjoyed his social visits with family and friends in his community often bringing them fresh vegetables and fruits from his garden. Jay was a member of the Atchafalaya Masonic Lodge #163 F & AM for 43 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's and St. Michael's Catholic Church. Jay proudly served his country on active duty in the Navy from 1955 - 1959 where he was stationed in Hawaii.