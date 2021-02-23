Funeral services for James Mark Desselles, Sr. will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

James Mark Desselles, Sr., of Marksville, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, James Desselles, Jr. of Marksville, Christopher Gillespie of Marksville, Robert Ewing, Jr. of Marksville, Alexis Desselles of Marksville, Angel Desselles of Canton, MI., Felicia Desselles of Canton, MI., Jamie Desselles of Canton, MI., Samantha Desselles of Canton, MI., siblings, Michael Morgan of Yadkinville, NC., Deatra (Tony) Miller of Marksville and Sherry (Brad) Landry of Mansura. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, extended family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Patsy Morgan Desselles, brother, Jeffrey Desselles, Sr. and grandson, Kylan Desselles.

The Desselles Family has requested that a visitation be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home.