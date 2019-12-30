A Mass of Christian Burial for James Mayberry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Desmoine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

James Mayberry, age 69 of Dupont, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by a son; James Mayberry, III; and his parents, James, Sr. and Delores Desoto Mayberry.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marie Guillot Mayberry of Dupont; his children, Cathy M. St.Romain and husband Eddie of Dupont, Bridget Mayberry of Dupont and Travis Mayberry and wife Katie of Plaucheville; his sisters, Patsy Bordelon and husband Babe of Dupont and Carolyn Coleman and husband David of Baton Rouge; his grandchildren, Chelsea Fruge and Chad, Cody Poole and Piper, Sarah Poole, Edward Poole, James Mayberry, IV, Ava Mayberry, Rylee Mayberry and Paisley Mayberry; and his great-grandchildren, Owen Laborde, Jesse Poole and Vada Poole.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.