Janice Cecile Hinrichs Haydel, age 95, of Farmington Hills, Michigan

Janice Cecile Hinrichs Haydel

EVERGREEN - Graveside services for Janice Cecile Hinrichs Haydel will be Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Haydel, age 95, of Farmington Hills, Michigan passed away August 4, 2018. Janice was born June 28, 1923, in New Orleans and was the daughter of Walter Webster Hinrichs and Cecile Frances Seeger.

Janice was active in her sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha since 1941 to the present, and an avid bridge player and bowler. She served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Farmington Hills, Welcome Wagon host, volunteer at Mercy resale shop, and was a student tutor. She was a world traveler but loved New Orleans the most. She enjoyed camping, and being with family. Always quick with smile, she loved being a practical joker, and was always the eternal optimist.

Surviving Janice is her beloved husband of 75 years, Wayne Haydel; her children, Amy Elizabeth Haydel Knoy, Randolph W. (Judy) Haydel and Walter Logan (Susan) Haydel; grandchildren; Jerry Scott (Holly) Knoy, David Wayne (Larisa) Knoy, Stephanie Lyn Gotts, Christian Wayne (Jessica) Haydel, Peter Nathan (Sarah) Haydel, Jamie Marie Haydel, Emily Thayer (Ralph) Pyne; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Karlyn, Jacob, Parker, Lily, Sylvie and Emiliya; her sister, Fay Ann (Frederick Newton) Hinrichs Harrison and her sister-in-law, Nan Haydel Lemoine of Cottonport. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Veterans Association.

Please keep the Haydel family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.