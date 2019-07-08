Janine Ayo Neck, 71, of Lafayette

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Janine Ayo Neck, 71, who passed away on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, after which family and friends will be invited to share stories and remembrances of Janine.

Reverend Neil Pettit will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Concelebrants will be Reverend Rene' Pellessier and Reverend Stephen Pellessier. Deacon Stuart Neck will be in attendance.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bruce A. Neck; her daughter, Alyssa N. Faul and husband Caleb; her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Faul; and her sister, Deborah A. Ledet and husband Keith; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vergie Lee "Tillie" Ayo.

A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Janine was a resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and enjoyed an extraordinary and impactful career in education. After graduating from Thibodaux Central Catholic, she attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where she obtained her B.A. in both English and Journalism. Janine then went on to earn a master’s degree from ULL in Gifted Education. Throughout her life, she was instrumental in the community--instilling values and skills that enabled her students to become productive young adults.

Janine’s teaching career began at Anderson Street Middle School in Iberia Parish, followed by several years at Our Lady of Fatima elementary and high schools. During her time at Fatima, Janine became both the Development Director and Administrator at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Janine later accepted the role of Development Director of the Diocese of Lafayette, and then moved on to public education in the Lafayette Parish school system. Janine’s career culminated with her tenure in gifted education, during which time she taught leadership classes at Lafayette High School. Her accomplishments include the National Catholic Educators Conference Award for Christian Leadership and the Lafayette Education Foundation 2004 High School Teacher of the Year award. In addition, Janine was an alumnus of Leadership Lafayette.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Caleb Faul, Troy Neck, Van Neck, Brook Neck, Kyle Neck, and Collin Moran.