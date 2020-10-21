Janis Necaise, 76, Bordelonville

Funeral service for Janis Necaise will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm in St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will follow in the St. Peter's Cemetery.

Janis Necaise, age 73 of Bordelonville, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Known as “Chuddy” to her family, Janis always approached life with a “take charge” attitude that enabled her to have a 32 year successful career with Bell South Phone Company out of New Orleans and Alexandria. Starting as a long distance operator, a position mostly held by women, she retired as the only female Communications Network Technician in all of Central Louisiana, a title held mostly by her male coworkers.

As proud as she was of her accomplishments, they dimmed in comparison to the pride she felt in having raised her son almost single handedly to have her same strong moral ethics and as well as her strong work ethics.

Her strong will and indomitable spirit will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ludo and Clarice Mayeux; sisters, June Lambert and Jaqueline Clark; brothersStafford and Ronald Mayeux and nephew, Steve Lambert.

She is survived by her brother, Ludo Mayeux, Jr.’ son, Johnny Necaise (Carmen); twelve nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Church Hall in Bordelonville amd will resume on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00am until 2:00pm at St. Peter's Church Hall in Bordelonville.