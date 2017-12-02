Jason Reid Nall, age 43, of Mansura

Jason Reid Nall

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Jason Reid Nall will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Mike Eaton officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mr. Nall, age 43, of Mansura, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Friday, December 1, 2017. Born on May 8, 1974, Jason was a big man with a big heart. A private man, he found serenity and joy watching the sun rise while in the deer stand, working a fishing lure across the still waters of a lake or checking his lines on a gator hunt. Whenever you saw Jason in the woods or on the lake, you always saw his brother Stuart. An inseparable pair, they were not only brothers, but the best of friends.

His family and friends meant everything to him and he was deeply loved by them. Whether it was helping his brother cheer for LSU and the Saints, or enjoying his mother’s cooking, he was content in the everyday interactions of the people he loved.

Mere words can never convey how much his presence will be missed by those who have loved him most.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Belton and Faye Bryant; paternal grandparents, Milton and Dorothy Nall, and father, James Donald (Butch) Nall; and uncle, Wilbur Gene Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Gloris Ray Bryant Nall of Mansura; brother, Stuart Wayne Nall of Alexandria; half-brothers, James Donald “Don” (Kay) Nall, Jr. of Montgomery, Alabama and David Nall of Baton Rouge; and godchild, Laycey Mayeux.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Greg Mayeux, Trey Mayeux, Greg Mayeux, Jr. (T-Greg), Jason Handley (J.J.), Greg Michel (Slim), and Bronson St. Romain. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin St. Romain and Stillson Johnson.