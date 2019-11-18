Funeral service for Jean Evelyn Robinson, age 67, of Bunkie was Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Salem Baptist Church, Pastor Greg Jackson officiated. Internment in Salem Cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.

Jeanie, as she was called by many, entered eternal peaceful rest with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

She was baptized at St. Paul Baptist Church of Bunkie and later united with Salem Baptist Church.

She was a mother to many, always willing to help. She was caring, compassionate, and loving. She worked for several years for Chuck and Melinda Descant and Gerard and Carla Moreau along with several other families. She worked at First Baptist Church Daycare Center. Her service extended to Salem Baptist Church where she served faithfully as head of the Kitchen Committee. Jean served wherever she was needed to God's call until her health failed.

Those left to treasure precious memories, her five children, Angelica Wright (Paul), Quentetta Robinson (Kevin) and Roderick Robinson all of Bunkie; Rhonda Washington (Vondrick) of Douglasville, GA; Quentin Robinson of Lithia Springs, GA; ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her mother Sarah Burks Robinson of Bunkie; siblings, John Callegari, Elsia Perry (Robert). John Lindsey, Helen Robinson, John Robinson (Joyce), Doris Keys, Willie Robinson, Sr. (Linda), Carl Robinson, Katrina Robinson, McKinley Burks, Sr. (Anita), Anthony Robinson (Nija), Tina Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were; Devon Robinson, McKinley Burks, Jr., Chas Descant, Connor Descant, Justin Smith, Roderick Burks, Dexter Christmas, Jr. and Willie Robinson, Jr.