Jeanette Bordelon Roy, 80 of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Jeanette Bordelon Roy of Mansura will begin at 11am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery.

Jeanette Roy, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Dubuis Hospital in Alexandria. Jeanette was the retail manager for over 20 years for Bill’s Dollar Stores in Mansura & Marksville. She was married to Daniel Roy, Sr. for 20 years and had four children. She was a devout Catholic and had a strong faith. Her free time was spent taking care of and loving her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jean Marie Roy of Mansura; her sons: Curtis John Roy, II of Metairie, Dale John Roy (Janice) of Deville, and Daniel John Roy, Jr. of Mansura; sister, Linda Ann Gauthier of Alexandria; and brother, Gerald David Bordelon of Alexandria. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Jyna, Devyn, Justin, Allie, Abbie, & Miranda; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot David Bordelon, Sr. & Eunice Rachal Bordelon; brother, Elliot David Bordelon, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 8:30am until 10:45am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

