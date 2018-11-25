Jeanette McDaniel, 94, Lafayette

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette McDaniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with the Rev. Kenneth Mayne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. McDaniel, age 94 of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by many loved ones on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at her residence.

She dearly loved her children, flowers, gardening, dancing, music, crafting, pets and helping the “old” people with the Lafayette Council on Aging.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy McDaniel; her parents, Lucien L. and Maria Rasch Perrin; brothers, Leland, Wilson, Ned and Thomas; six sisters, Lula Belle, Elaise, Frances, Alice, Marie and Verna and a granddaughter, Sherry Tyra.

Survivors include her children, Ellen M. Johnson of St. Landry, James C. McDaniel, M.D. of Lafayette, Lorraine M. Norris of Troutman, NC, Wilson “Sonny” McDaniel of Lafayette, Robert “Dee” McDaniel and wife Pam of Jennings, Loretta M. Ortego and husband Grant of St. Landry, and Roy “Toyt” McDaniel, Jr. of St. Landry, 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com