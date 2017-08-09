Jeffrey Brad McGlory, age 29, of Alexandria

Jeffrey "Jay-Low" Brad McGlory of Alexandria

MARKSVILLE- Funeral services for Jeffrey Brad “Jay Low” McGlory will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church under the direction of Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Mr. McGlory, 29, a resident of Alexandria passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 in Alexandria. He was born on January 23, 1988.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Ann McGlory Jones of Marksville; father, Jeffrey Brad Johnson of Virginia; sister, Amy Marie McGlory of Marksville; brother, Jimmy Lee McGlory of Marksville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.