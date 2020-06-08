Jeffrey Kelly, 45, Hessmer

A graveside service for Mr. Jeffrey Paul Kelly will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Mr. Kelly, age 45, of Hessmer, departed this life on June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Paul Kelly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Allyson Ducote Kelly; one daughter, Madison Kelly; one brother, Brady Kelly; one sister, Kristie Gaspard (Justin), mother, Carleen Aymond Kelly, all of Hessmer.

Jeffrey was employed by the State of Louisiana as a probation and parole officer in the Natchitoches District.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Steven White, Samantha Lacour and Sederick Smith.