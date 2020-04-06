Jeffrey Mark Seaver age 60 of Marksville

A Military Service with Honors and Inurnment for Mr. Jeffrey Mark Seaver will be held at a later date.

Mr. Seaver, age 60, of Marksville, departed this life on April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lawrence and Mary Muriel Perry Seaver.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, Southern Law Center and practiced Family Law in Baton Rouge. Mr. Seaver was a Veteran of the United States Air Force who served in the Cold War and Gulf War as a Mid Air Fueler and Grenada.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Jared Seaver of Cottonport, Jeffrey Seaver, Jr. of Massachusetts; three daughters, Arielle St. Romain (Allen) of Cottonport, Lunden Seaver and fiancé, Adam Hubbard, of Bayou Jack, Jennifer Kirwin of Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Couvillion, Peter St. Romain, Alana St. Romain.