Jeffrey “Scott” Sorvaag, 59, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, daughter, and brother by his side on January 27, 2021.

Scott was born to Lloyd Sterling “Scondy” Sorvaag and Janet Ann Kaye Sorvaag on October 5, 1961, in Mitchell South Dakota. The family lived in Mt. Vernon, Howard, and in Mitchell, South Dakota where Scott attended high school. After completing 13 years of honorable service in the National Guard and active duty Army, Scott took several jobs as a mechanic and manager in the large equipment support industry. Scott married Dawn “DeeDee Stafford” in 1995, and together they raised their daughter Stormy Skye Sorvaag in their home in Rockford, Minnesota. At the time of his death, Scott was the equipment maintenance manager for Herc Rentals in Kansas City, Missouri.

Scott leaves behind his wife Dawn “Dee Dee” Sorvaag of Independence, Missouri, their daughter Stormy Skye Sorvaag of Roseville, Minnesota, his sister Karen Sorvaag (Minneapolis, MN); and his brothers Jim Sorvaag (Sioux City, IA): John Sorvaag (Eden Prairie, MN); Joe Sorvaag and wife Deedre (Houston, TX), Dawn’s parents, Carter and Dean Stafford of Brouillette, LA, and Dawn’s immediate family Beth & Nathan Laborde and Jami Gaspard Stafford, along with his special nephew Brycin Wallum and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A family memorial service is planned for later this Spring.