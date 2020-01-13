A Memorial Service for Jennifer "Jenny" Lynn Shivor will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Marksville United Methodist Church in Marksville with Rev. Billy Tingle officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The family has requested that friends and family attend a reception in the church hall after the service.

Jennifer "Jenny" Lynn Shivor age 56, of Marksville and Zachary, passed away at her daughter's residence in Zachary on Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was a graduate of Marksville High School and was in retail sales for many years. She was a diamond buyer for Lee Michaels Fine Jewelery and Distinctive Gifts. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elise Bordelon Shivor.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Ryland of Effie and Zachary; her son, John Cornstubble of Effie; her father, Cecil Shivor of Marksville; her sister, Laurie Willis and husband, Darrell, of Mansura; her brother, Douglas Shivor and wife, Keisha, of Baton Rouge and her granddaughter, Miley Tigner.