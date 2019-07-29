JennyLee Poche St. Romain age 86, of Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. JennyLee Poche St. Romain will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Daniel Hart officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. St. Romain, age 86, of Hessmer, passed away at Hessmer Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antione and Verdie Couvillion Poche; husband, Leonard J. St. Romain; four brothers, Louis Poche, Sr., A.V. Poche, Amos Poche, Ernest Poche; three sisters, Emma Ducote, MayGrace Dauzat and Anne Jeansonne.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Albin St. Romain of Hessmer, Jessie St. Romain of Hessmer, Harold St. Romain (Tina) of Hessmer; one sister, Juliette Bernard of Fifth Ward; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Tucker St. Romain, Ricky St. Romain, Nathan Barr, Abram O’Connor, Austin St. Romain and Ernest Poche, Jr.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hessmer Nursing Home and All Saints Hospice for their generous hospitality and loving care.