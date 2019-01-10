Funeral services for Jeremiah Jayce Warren will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend David Wilson, Reverend Wayne Romig, Reverend Kyle Couvillion and Pastor Eric Descant officiating respectively. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Jeremiah Warren, age 14, of Marksville, passed away on January 3, 2019.

Jeremiah was a big fan of Michael Jackson and loved to dance. He always watched YouTube and wished one day to have a YouTube channel of his own. He was a quiet and well-behaved kid, however a very protective big brother. He participated in many programs and was actively involved in his church Avoyelles House of Mercy. He was a great friend to all but he and his friend Joel were “best buddies” and always will be.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Michael Frank Warren of Marksville; mother, Chasity Dupuy Warren of Marksville; four brothers, Scott Warren (Karen) of Marksville, Sean Warren (Ashley) of Marksville, Josh Maarouf (Beth) of Hessmer, Blaze Warren of Marksville; three sisters, Kayla Warren (Travis) of Hessmer, Aliyah Warren (Darrion) of Moreauville and Justice Warren of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Scott Warren, Sean Warren, Josh Maarouf, Blaze Warren, Travis Greenhouse and Darrion Cope.

To extend online condolences to the Warren family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com