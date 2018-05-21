Jerlene Christy, age 81, of Pineville

Jerlene Christy

EFFIE - Funeral services for Ms. Jerlene Christy will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with Reverend Danny Aycock officiating. Interment will follow in Richey Baptist Church Cemetery in Effie under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Christy, age 81, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on June 4, 1936, Jerlene was a homemaker and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church in Ball.

Ms. Christy is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Mary Lucas and her husband, Ray Christy.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her son DeWayne Christy of Pineville.

