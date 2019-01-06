Jessica Jane Lamartiniere, Fifth Ward

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Jessica Jane Lamartiniere will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Monday, January, 7, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:40 a.m.

Jessica Jane Lamartiniere, 71, of Marksville, passed away on January 5, 2019 at her residence.

Jane was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Jane is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Gauthier; her father, Webster Gauthier, her sisters, Angelia Ducote and Wanetta Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Lamartiniere; daughter, Laurie Lamartiniere of Marksville; son, Kirt Lamartiniere (Tina) of Fifth Ward; and her siblings, Flora Ann Gauthier of Hessemer, Wanita Gauthier of Boyce, Gretchen Saucier of Marksville, Rodney Gauthier of Prairieville, Wilford Gauthier of New Orleans, Webster Gauthier, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Taylor Josh Lamartiniere and Zachary Paul Lamartiniere.