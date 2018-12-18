Jessie Thomas Griffin

Funeral services Jessie T. Griffin, 78, will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11:00 A. M. with the visitation observed from 9:00 A. M. – 11:00 A. M. at Ninth Bapist Church in Ville Platte, LA. Burial will be in Ninth Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Darwin Lazard will officiate the funeral ceremony.

On Thursday, December 13, 2018, the Angels of the Lord journeyed to Lafayette General Hospital and escorted Jessie to her heavenly home.

Filled with empty wells of loneliness will be: her husband: Hector Griffin of Ville Platte, LA; three daughters: Jessica Griffin of Zachary, LA, Sonia Griffin of Ville Platte, LA and Vickie Dugas of Duson, LA; two sons: Gregory Griffin, Sr. of Eunice, LA and Bryan Griffin, Sr. of Carencro, LA; three sisters: Gimmarie Edwards and Laura Jackson of Ville Platte, LA and Beverly Hudson of Marksville, LA; one brother: Elridge Thomas of Ville Platte, LA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.