Jo Ann Davis, Goudeau

Funeral services for Jo Ann Ford Howard Davis will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church in Goudeau with Rev. John Calbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sister Joann Ford Howard Davis was born on February 6, 1957 to Annie Mae Ford and the late Sandy Ford, Sr. in Pineville, Louisiana. Sister Joann embraced Christ at an early age under Reverend Dixon. She was a dedicated member of Antioch Baptist Church in Goudeau, Louisiana until the time of her departure from her temporary home.

Sister Joann worked for the Avoyelles Parish School Board as the Dietary Manager for 30+ years. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Hiliary Davis. She was called to her everlasting home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was proceeded in death by her father: Sandy Ford, Sr. and two newborn siblings; paternal grandparents: McKinley Ford and Gertrude Ford and her maternal grandparents: Joseph Jackson and Gertrude Jackson.

Sister Joann leaves to cherish her precious memories: a loving husband: Hiliary Davis; her mother: Annie Mae Ford; one son: Arthur D. Howard (LaTauja) of Bunkie, Louisiana; three daughters: Ashley Howard (Zenas) and Shontrell Howard (James) both of Cottonport, Louisiana and Latoyal

Davis (Darnell) of Evergreen, Louisiana; a bonus child: Kailee Friels Lloyd; four stepdaughters: Beverly Davis, Penny Davis, Evelyn Wycotte (George) and Mary Davis; three stepsons: Phillip Davis, Allen Davis, Robert Davis and a host of step-grandchildren; four brothers: Kenneth Ford (Sharon) of Hessmer, Louisiana; Terrel Ford, Sr. (Dionne) of Bunkie, Louisiana; Sandy Ford, Jr. (Pamela) of Port Arthur, Texas; Sandy Coleman (Stephanie) of Lemoyne, Louisiana; three sisters: Marie Hayes (Lionel) of Bunkie, Louisiana; Dorothy Scott (James) and Annie L. Coleman (John Sr.) both of Port Arthur, Texas; grandchildren: Marquis, Arnezia, Arthur Jr., Latudrick, Malik, Areanna, Joe’Quaveion, Jailon, Jayce, Shakira, Ja’Myria, Jacelyn, Ka’Myria, Ja’Myria, and La’Myria; two Goddaughters: Angela Hayes, Keandria Bazile and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.