Joe Roy Shirley, age 79, of Simmesport

Private services for Joe Roy Shirley of Simmesport will be held at a later date.

Joe Roy Shirley, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence in Simmesport surrounded by family and friends.

He leaves to rejoice in his memory, his daughters: Shelby Weber (Michael Donavon Weber, Sr.) of Sumrall Mississippi, Sheryl Shirley (Paul Haggard, III.) of Simmesport, and Joann Clay of Oklahoma; adopted daughter, Melinda Chustz (John); ten grandchildren: Scott Reine, Abby Daigrepont, Zachary Daigrepont, Michael Weber, Jr., Collin Weber, Gaven Haggard, Logan Haggard, Josh Wiley, April Wiley, and Katie Jo Wiley; two great-grandchildren: Chloe Terrell and Abby Wiley; niece, Debbie Morrill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Shirley; and parents, Birty Loranza and Emley Hyde Shirley; along with twelve brothers and sisters.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St, Mansura La (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.