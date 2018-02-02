John Albert Tucker, Jr., age 52, of Fifth Ward

John Albert Tucker, Jr.

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for John Albert Tucker, Jr. will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in the chapel of Kramer Funeral Home of Fifth Ward, with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be held in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Dupont.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

John Albert Tucker, Jr., age 52, was born on March 15, 1965, and passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. John was a much loved young man who loved all and would do for all; he will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, John and Patricia Tucker of Hessmer; his sister, Sandra Kay Starr from Phoenix, Arizona; and step brothers, Dr. Keith Hughes and Dr. Johnnie Hughes and their families.