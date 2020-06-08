Graveside services celebrating the life of John Dale Galland will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Isidore Walk corridor of the Garden Crypt Memorial in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating.

Inurnment will take place following the service under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Galland, age 70, of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

He was a retired supervisor with Dresser Industries, having been employed for thirty-seven years. He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years and still loved going to "THE CAMP" with his boys and friends, cooking and drinking a few cold ones! He loved his garden and getting on his tractor. But his greatest treasure was spending time and playing jokes on his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, AL Joseph and Doris Dubroc Galland; his sisters, Patsy Galland and Phyllis Galland Marcotte.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Dolores Lemoine Galland of Hessmer; his two sons, Corey Galland and wife, Anita, of Hessmer and Brady Galland and wife, Tracey, of Hessmer; his brother, Rick Galland and wife, Trish, of Franklin; four grandchildren, Koby Galland, Abigail Galland, Anne Marie Galland and one on the way and his "fur baby", Roxie.