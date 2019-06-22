John Gaston Maillet, 79, of Marksville, Louisiana died June 20, 2019 with his family by his side. John “Blue” was born on January 25, 1940 in Marksville to Gaston and Nettie Maillet. John was a 1957 graduate of Marksville High School and received a business degree from Louisiana College. Professionally, he worked for Guaranty Bank in Alexandria, owned several local businesses in Marksville, and served as FINS officer for the 12th Judicial District Court and the Tunica Biloxi tribe.

John was an avid sports enthusiast, competing in high school football, tennis, basketball and track and later went on to play football at Louisiana College. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to play golf.

John leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Susan (Lafargue) Maillet; three children, Jennifer Nye (Todd) of Ohio, Nancy Ouimette (David) of Georgia, Mike Maillet of Georgia and one stepdaughter, Angie Ducote of Marksville; one brother Richard Maillet (Doris) of Bunkie and two sisters Rae Brewer of Georgia and Sugar Maillet of Baton Rouge; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Gaston Paul Maillet and Nettie Rachal Jeansonne and sister Fae Maillet Cliff.

The Maillet family would like to thank the medical staff of Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria and Kindred Home Health Agency for outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Reference memorial account #11671897.

A memorial date and time will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville, LA.